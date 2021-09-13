Divine Feminine Thrives in 5D Cannabis Farm Business - Hypnosis w/Von Galt

We’re grateful for this client giving permission to share her session so that it may help those in similar situations heal. This semi-awake, theta hypnosis session was done with a client that had her higher-self reveal 3 lifetimes and a candid conversation with the Over-Soul (God) about her journey and spiritual evolution.Please hit SUBSCRIBE for new videos.Lifetime #1: Life as a man who becomes a treasure hunter by mining gems on his property. However, life was lonely by himself.Lifetime #2: She was a female debutant in New York City. She was married to Wall Street Investor. Her husband and daughter in this lifetime are the same ones in this lifetime.Lifetime #3: She is a farmer who is married to the same husband and has the same daughter that she has in this lifetime. Her daughter marries a good man and they take care of her when her husband dies of an accident on the farm.Chat with Over-Soul: The Oversoul provides her suggestions for how she and her husband can find the right property and land to start their hemp farming business. Plus, her higher-self provides details on how they can run the business and find business opportunities.DISCLAIMER: QHHT and BQH are the two “exploratory" hypnosis modalities I use to get clients into theta brain waves to connect to universal consciousness. The practitioner is not a healer. It is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment.Quantum Healing Hypnosis Technique (QHHT) and Eastern Energy Chakra Balancing service are offered to local residents in the Seattle, WA, USA area! The reason why is due to the in-person nature of these modalities. However, an online hypnosis session is available using the Beyond Quantum Healing (BQH) modality. Both modalities may bring forth past lives, present life, future life, and life-between-life memories. Both modalities may connect to your higher-self, ego, and the oversoul (universal consciousness). Both modalities may connect and bring forward deceased loved ones. Both modalities may facilitate energy self-healing. Typically, my clients reach out to me to schedule recurring 6th senses consultations as their spiritual awakening (s) and ascension level(s) up as they amplify dormant 6th senses.If you want to schedule a hypnosis session with Von, then please visit the website for details.Merkaba Chakras:Von's Author Page:Dolores Cannon QHHT Practitioner Registry:View my practitioner profile on the Beyond Quantum Healers (BQH) registry: