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49-YEAR-OLD WOMAN DIES 12 HOURS AFTER COVID VACCINE. UNLUCKY BUT LUCKY.
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252 views • October 02, 2021
Unlucky to be one of the ones who took the vaccine. Lucky it worked quickly so she did not have to suffer too much. Source: Fat News. If you liked this video, here are some more on DUMBS, adverse reactions, the black eyed children, whistleblowers, CERN, Graphene Oxide and more:
The Deep Underground Military Complex called "Raven Rock Mountain Complex" Site R and much more.
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More on the black eyed babies (Pandemic vaccinated babies) from La Quinta Columna
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Scientist and the Elite Try to Hide What Really Happened at CERN, Demonic Entities, Extra Dimensions
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https://www.bitchute.com/video/u2BuAvcQbu8y/
The Deep Underground Military Complex called "Raven Rock Mountain Complex" Site R and much more.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7nchtcpuROcT/
Never Watch the Tel.LIE.Vision 📺 (MindControl Box / CUBE)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UK3ieWCcoNG5/
More on the black eyed babies (Pandemic vaccinated babies) from La Quinta Columna
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gjkzHY40LNua/
Scientist and the Elite Try to Hide What Really Happened at CERN, Demonic Entities, Extra Dimensions
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WHVFMDkFkB0I/
Doubles, Clones, Actors, Transvestites Hiding in Plain Sight, Holographic or CGI
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VHPyi0qxnT3E/
5 of Satan's Bitches (Nurses) force PCR test man in the Hospital (Murder Center) against his will.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/u2BuAvcQbu8y/
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