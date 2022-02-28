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Epic PaladinOrganics.com Peppermint Lip Balm Video - USDA Organic Beeswax Lip Balm of Legendary Quality Above USDA Organic Standards
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15 views • February 28, 2022
Paladin Organics presents our “EPIC PALADIN ORGANICS PEPPERMINT LIP BALM PROMO” video which announces the release of our legendary quality lip balm.
What is Legendary Quality? All ingredients are USDA Certified Organic. Made in the USA. Non-China ingredients, Non-GMO, Preservative-Free, No Artificial Ingredients, Paraben Free, Pesticide Free, Gluten Free, Phthalates Free, Petrolatum Free, SLS Free, Cruelty Free, BPA-Free, Safe to Ingest Ingredients, Ethically Produced. 100% Natural without using synthetic fertilizers, sewage sludge, irradiation, or genetic engineering of DNA / RNA / mRNA. Wind Power is used whenever possible. Certain ingredients are also tested in our products using GS-MC to ensure the highest purity standards. It is also non-sticky unlike other beeswax lip balms and chapsticks.
Visit our website for additional details at: https://www.PaladinOrganics.com
Purchase details at: https://www.PaladinOrganics.com/PaladinOrganicsProducts.html
What is Legendary Quality? All ingredients are USDA Certified Organic. Made in the USA. Non-China ingredients, Non-GMO, Preservative-Free, No Artificial Ingredients, Paraben Free, Pesticide Free, Gluten Free, Phthalates Free, Petrolatum Free, SLS Free, Cruelty Free, BPA-Free, Safe to Ingest Ingredients, Ethically Produced. 100% Natural without using synthetic fertilizers, sewage sludge, irradiation, or genetic engineering of DNA / RNA / mRNA. Wind Power is used whenever possible. Certain ingredients are also tested in our products using GS-MC to ensure the highest purity standards. It is also non-sticky unlike other beeswax lip balms and chapsticks.
Visit our website for additional details at: https://www.PaladinOrganics.com
Purchase details at: https://www.PaladinOrganics.com/PaladinOrganicsProducts.html
Keywords
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