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The David Knight Show (26Feb20 Full Show)
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15 views • February 26, 2020
Topics by timecode:
— :00:05:36 // The Democrat horse race is shaping up to be a race to the bottom
— :00:46:41 // Pete the Cheat rips off Obama’s speech
— :01:04:26 // The troubling truth about “The Trouble With Being Born”
— :01:24:39 // Callers
— :01:31:53 // Government’s new plan to track citizens every move and turn a blind eye to illegal aliens
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— :00:05:36 // The Democrat horse race is shaping up to be a race to the bottom
— :00:46:41 // Pete the Cheat rips off Obama’s speech
— :01:04:26 // The troubling truth about “The Trouble With Being Born”
— :01:24:39 // Callers
— :01:31:53 // Government’s new plan to track citizens every move and turn a blind eye to illegal aliens
Infowars' most powerful product is back in stock! Get DNA Force Plus up to 50% off now!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/dna-force-plus?ims=aeluo&utm_campaign=dnaforcebis&utm_source=textpromo&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=dnaforcebis
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