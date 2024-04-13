WWII Pilot: What Hollywood Left Out from ‘Masters of the Air’ TV Series Glenn TV Ep 346

Glenn Beck





Apr 13, 2024





There’s a lesson or two (or 20) today’s younger generations could learn from the men and women who served in World War II. "America’s Greatest Generation" suited up, stared evil in the face, and they did what needed to be done to protect freedom ... often with zero complaints. "Saving Private Ryan" was the first depiction to come close to what WWII veterans truly experienced and then "Band of Brothers" and "The Pacific" did the same. But until recently, there wasn’t a similar production showcasing the heroes who spent much of the war in the sky. Finally, "Masters of the Air" is doing just that. One of the pilots who helped inspire the series, John "Lucky" Luckadoo, joins Glenn in-studio to share real-life war experiences with the Air Force’s "Bloody Hundredth" bomber unit that Hollywood will never be able to fully capture — like how pilots could barely breathe while flying the B-17 planes and the one aspect of war he chose never to focus on: "I worked my tail off," he says, rather than fixating on the reality that he may never make it home. Plus, "Lucky" gives a brutally honest answer on how he dealt with the psychological pressure of World War II, and he shares one part of the story of the "Bloody Hundredth" that Hollywood chose to leave out ...





► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...





Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

/ glennbeck

/ glennbeck

/ glennbeck





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cebwDvKrfnw