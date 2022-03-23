President Biden Urges Private Sector Partners To Shore Up Their Defenses Against Potential Cyber Attacks

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03/21/2022 According to evolving threat intelligence, the Russian government is exploring options for potential cyber attacks on critical infrastructure in the United States.
President Biden urges private sector partners to take immediate action to shore up their defenses against potential cyber attacks.