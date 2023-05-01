Create New Account
Transcendental Meditation: Preparing the Way for the Antichrist
Fire & Grace Church
Published 16 hours ago |

July 22nd, 2018

Pastor Dean reveals how so many people have opened the doorway to demon possession and deception. Satanic, eastern meditation practices have become accepted as normal, but they are preparing the way for the masses to accept the Antichrist and the New World Order. This is why we see Katy Perry invited to the Vatican to teach Transcendental Meditation along with other New Age gurus. It's time to wake up.

meditationnew world orderspiritual warfaredean odle

