Rap to Revelation (can you swallow the truth?)

God's perfect plan and His complete love story for His creation is written throughout the scriptures. The whole gospel truth is found from Genesis to Revelation. One can never understand God's whole story without reading the all of His word. God's gives us a warning not to remove even one period for this reason. Rap provides the way to squeeze a lot of words into a short 4 minute song.