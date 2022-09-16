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⁣The Final Card - FAKE-ALIEN-Invasion - Project BlueBeam - Fallen Angels!
Suzie Etc- Search for Truth
Suzie Etc- Search for Truth
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294 views • September 16, 2022

⁣The Final Card - FAKE-ALIEN-Invasion - Project BlueBeam - Fallen Angels!



⁣Suzie Etc. is a freelance research investigative journalist Vlogger and can be found on the following social media websites:

Rumble  https://rumble.com/c/c-946003
BitChute  https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3XyN4ijBCuBZ/
Brighteon  https://www.brighteon.com/channels/suzieetc
RoxyTube  https://www.roxytube.com/@SuzieEtc
*TELEGRAM-   https://t.me/SuzieEtcIntel  *(for all the important info that can't be uploaded to the other video platforms. Like photos, gifs, graphics, pdf, doc and other files) and also CHAT! My newest Channel, will be adding super cool perks like drawings, giveaways, and maybe raffles,  once the Channel grows to a sufficient amount of subscribers to support it. :)    
Suzie Etc
P.O. Box 294
Elmira, CA 95625

ABOUT
I am a freelance research investigative journalist Vlogger.  I gather all of the latest Patriot news from only REAL News sources. I never use any MSM trash in my video. I have all of the Awakening news you will need, and I gather news from the most reliable Patriot sites and other news sources that are known to only use the real news and not the lies that are being spread across the net.

If you have a reliable Patriot news site/source, please contact me to get it added to my network.
All news sources and articles are sourced from other sources and I try my best to make sure that they are as factual as possible. If you find any story on my sites that you can provide proof that they may not be factual, please contact me.

FAIR USE
Fair Use Notice: This video contains some copyrighted material whose use has been authorized by the copyright owners. I believe that this educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. If you wish to use this copyrighted material for purposes that go beyond fair use, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner. Fair Use notwithstanding I will immediately comply with any copyright owner who wants their material removed or modified, wants me to link to their web site, or wants me to add their photo.
Keywords
trumpawakeningdeep stateelitesataniccultcabalwashingtonilluminatirevelationfreemasongatesfauciguantanamorevealcapitolgitmobiden endtime
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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