Inside RICHI Factory: Advanced Manufacturing Workshop for Pellet Machine Solutions

Step inside the RICHI manufacturing workshop and discover how high-quality pellet machines are built from the ground up.

In this video, we take you inside RICHI’s modern factory production workshop, where precision engineering meets strict quality control. From raw material processing and CNC machining to assembly, testing, and final inspection, every step is completed in-house to ensure stable performance and long service life.

Website: https://richipelletizer.com/

Email: [email protected]

Tel/WhatsApp/Wechat: +86 15238494867