© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Your #1 Objective Was to Keep this Community in Fear
Follow
1
Share
Report
40 views • December 23, 2021
Public Comment before Board of Supervisors (COUNTY OF NEVADA). May 11th, 2021.
"You betrayed this whole entire community, and this is how you betrayed us: from the get-go, and that's the first thing that I saw months ago --we're talking a year ago that you guys were controlling the narrative, and your number one objective was to keep this community in fear . . . and you've been doing it the whole entire time. We're talking the collusion from the paper, from YubaNet, from you guys, over and over again."
"You betrayed this whole entire community, and this is how you betrayed us: from the get-go, and that's the first thing that I saw months ago --we're talking a year ago that you guys were controlling the narrative, and your number one objective was to keep this community in fear . . . and you've been doing it the whole entire time. We're talking the collusion from the paper, from YubaNet, from you guys, over and over again."
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.