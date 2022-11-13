https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970







November 3rd, 2022





The Last American Vagabond @TLAVagabond



Joining me today on Moving Target is Adam Rowland MSc, a physiotherapist, rehabilitator, and strength & conditioning trainer for 16yrs in professional sports. Adam is here to discuss his shocking experience with the COVID-19 injections, and what he has been forced to endure simply for trying to call attention to his many severe injuries as a direct result of the jab -- as confirmed by his doctor. Adam's story is only one of millions around the world, people who are being told they're crazy, "it's only in your head", or that they are merely "anxious" or "depressed" when dealing with debilitating injuries and symptoms brought on by the injections they were promised were "safe & effective". We are here today to discuss how this is indeed happening, how their stories are being not only ignored but suppressed, but most importantly, to send out one very important message to all those feeling lost and unheard: you are not alone.

https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/adam-rowland-interview-those-injured-by-covid-19-jabs-are-being-ignored-ridiculed-suppressed

