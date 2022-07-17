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Would You Worship an AI God?
Stand Up for Truth
Stand Up for Truth
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11 views • July 17, 2022

This is very worrying, it`s like Revelation 13 verse 15 is happening right now! 15 "And he had power to give life unto the image of the beast, that the image of the beast should both speak, and cause that as many as would not worship the image of the beast should be killed". The AI computer has come alive! And it monitors and controls everyone who is connected to it. Worship can mean to obey without question, to bow your will to someone . A lot of Christians are obeying the system already, masks, injections etc...Are they already worshipping an AI God without actually realizing what they are doing? It says the beast system would `deceive` people into worshipping the beast and taking its number and name. This is truly concerning!

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