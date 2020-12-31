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FULL SHOW: Bill Gates Admits Vaccines Are Not Safe During Nationally Televised Interview
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147 views • December 31, 2020
Bill Gates was on TV and asked if vaccines were safe. His answer, or lack thereof, will shock you, as the vaccine damaged nurses are speaking out. Joe Biden continues to have speeches from his office of the Fake President Elect, where he tells Americans they will be forced to wear a mask and vaccinate ahead of the Kamala Harris Presidency. The COVID hoax continues to be blown wide open as the CDC has released the entire numbers for death and influenza and pneumonia for 2020, and in comparison to 2019, the story tells itself. Ivan Raiklin joins the broadcast to discuss the importance of January 6th in D.C. and the plays President Trump has left to declare victory. Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months! https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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