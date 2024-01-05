Epstein’s Brother: Jeffrey Had Enough Dirt on Clinton & Trump to Cancel the 2016 Election

The establishment news media made a big deal about the dump of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein. They tried to make the public believe all the truth would be revealed. Of course, hardly anything new was revealed. We already knew the names such as Bill Clinton, Donald Trump, and Prince Andrew. The topics the news media will not discuss are who employed Jeffrey Epstein, where are the video files of influential men having sex with young teenagers, and where are the thousands of teen girls who had been used over decades? Nevertheless, one interesting tidbit of information that did surface this week was published by the New York Post.





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 01/05/2024





Watch this FULL show exclusively on Faith & Values

https://members.faithandvalues.com/posts/jan-05-2024-epsteins-brother-jeffrey-had-enough-dirt-on-clinton-trump-to-cancel-the-2016-election





Join the leading community for Conservative Christians!

https://www.FaithandValues.com





You can partner with us by visiting https://www.TruNews.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 690069 Vero Beach, FL 32969.





Now is the time to protect your assets with physical gold & silver. Contact Genesis Gold Today!

https://www.TruNewsGold.com





Get high-quality emergency preparedness food today from American Reserves!

https://www.AmericanReserves.com





It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today!

https://www.amazon.com/Final-Day-Characteristics-Second-Coming/dp/0578260816/





Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books!

https://books.apple.com/us/audiobook/final-day-10-characteristics-of-the-second-coming/id1687129858





Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today.

https://www.sacrificingliberty.com/watch





The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today!

https://tru.news/faucielf