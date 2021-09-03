Eagle Base: US Secret Base Outside Kabul Airport Revealed

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The New York Times first reported Wednesday that the CIA base was used in the U.S. military’s ongoing evacuations last month, and Politico reported that based on documents and conversations with a senior administration official, a defense official and a congressional official, the mission included U.S. citizens and at-risk Afghans, including Afghan commandos.
Reports claimed the US undertook helicopter flights to extract people from the base and transported them directly to Kabul airport.
VIDEO from WION News.