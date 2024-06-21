Everything is not as it seems: Tavistock and the Lie Factory w/ Courtenay Turner









Investigative Journalist, Courtenay Turner, joins the program to take a deep dive into the Tavistock Institute or the Lie Factory. She explains its origins and what it was established to do. She also shares how its research has penetrated deep into most of our public institutions. You can learn more and follow Courtenay Turner at https://courtenayturner.com/





