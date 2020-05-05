2020 Virus 59 | Ep.52 | A treasure trove of information about vaccines | Adrian

#BillGates #vaccines #AdrianIn this episode we point you Towards a nine part series that was mentioned to me that takes a much deeper look into vaccines. I have not yet watched all of it, from what I have seen it is excellent and wanted to get it in front of you.Episode one:Episode two:Episode three:Episode four:Episode five:Episode six:Episode seven:Episode eight:Episode nine:As always please do your own research, thinking and draw your own conclusions.If this resonates with you and you feel, as I do, that it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.I'll see you in the next episode.--My book:I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.You can read more about it here:Signup for more videos and offers not on YouTube:--The 2020 Virus - Balance and Perspective:My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:Specific Natural Health Solutions:Intermittent Fasting:Broccoli Sprouts:Colloidal Silver:Arthritis treatment:Fluoride and fluoride removal:Inflammation | Anti-inflammatories:DMSO:Pain relief:Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil: