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A.B.C. Ep 14: Dream Dictionary Debunked?
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20 views • March 29, 2021
In this episode, we tackle the controversial question: "Are Dream Dictionaries a useful tool for interpretation?" Feel free to flame me in the comments, as many viewers may disagree with my Conclusion, and be sure to join us LIVE as we watch this broadcast together!
Thanks for listening!
~ Benjamin
* * * * *
Discord Server
* https://discord.gg/cHssKAd
Merch
* https://teespring.com/stores/dream-wizard-vestments
Dreamscapes Podcast
* https://benjaminthedreamwizard.wordpress.com/
Books
* The Court of Curiosity (2020)
~ https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08RB6LM6N
* The Mystery of Dreams (2021)
~ https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08VFVVGJN
* Oneirochronologia: Volume I (2021)
~ https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08YJ4CR37
Theme song: “Evocation”
© Damon Law. ARR/UWP
http://thestark.bandcamp.com
Music for this Video from:
https://www.bensound.com/royalty-free-music
Thanks for listening!
~ Benjamin
* * * * *
Discord Server
* https://discord.gg/cHssKAd
Merch
* https://teespring.com/stores/dream-wizard-vestments
Dreamscapes Podcast
* https://benjaminthedreamwizard.wordpress.com/
Books
* The Court of Curiosity (2020)
~ https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08RB6LM6N
* The Mystery of Dreams (2021)
~ https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08VFVVGJN
* Oneirochronologia: Volume I (2021)
~ https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08YJ4CR37
Theme song: “Evocation”
© Damon Law. ARR/UWP
http://thestark.bandcamp.com
Music for this Video from:
https://www.bensound.com/royalty-free-music
Keywords
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