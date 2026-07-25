This prophecy will prepare & help you to reform your life

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Credits to pastor Craig of the Seventh-day Sabbath Remnant Church. His website is www.ssremnant.org and his email is [email protected]





Pastor Craig speaks on a particular Bible prophecy that will prepared God’s people to reform their lives.





Facebook: www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Website: www.ssremnant.org

Email: [email protected]