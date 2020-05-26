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American Moon
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240 views • May 26, 2020
A great documentary exposing the moon landing by Massimo Mazzucco. This is long but it is one of the best documentaries compiled together covering every aspect of what it would take to land on the moon. There were multiple discrepancies with the Apollo program that are thoroughly analyzed and discussed in this film.
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