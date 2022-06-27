Gov. DeSantis Refuses To Give COVID Vaccine To Babies While Trump Still Defends The Death Shot

Alex Jones.

Alex Jones compares and contrasts the Presidential viability of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis versus Donald Trump based on how they handled the rollout of the COVID vaccine.

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