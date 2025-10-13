What Can We Really Learn? Twitter/X Space

In this October 10, 2025 episode of Friday Night Live, Stefan Molyneux engages with callers on personal and societal dilemmas. He discusses trust in relationships through a paternity concern, critiques the Church of England's graffiti on Canterbury Cathedral, and addresses the complexities of suicide rights. A returning caller reflects on his work as an emotional intelligence coach, leading to a dialogue about success and community. Stefan concludes by encouraging self-reflection and challenging the status quo, inspiring listeners to pursue meaningful lives.





SUBSCRIBE TO ME ON X! https://x.com/StefanMolyneux





Follow me on Youtube! https://www.youtube.com/@freedomain1





GET MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING', THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI, AND THE FULL AUDIOBOOK!

https://peacefulparenting.com/





Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!





Subscribers get 12 HOURS on the "Truth About the French Revolution," multiple interactive multi-lingual philosophy AIs trained on thousands of hours of my material - as well as AIs for Real-Time Relationships, Bitcoin, Peaceful Parenting, and Call-In Shows!





You also receive private livestreams, HUNDREDS of exclusive premium shows, early release podcasts, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!





See you soon!

https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2025