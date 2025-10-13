What Can We Really Learn? Twitter/X Space

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this October 10, 2025 episode of Friday Night Live, Stefan Molyneux engages with callers on personal and societal dilemmas. He discusses trust in relationships through a paternity concern, critiques the Church of England's graffiti on Canterbury Cathedral, and addresses the complexities of suicide rights. A returning caller reflects on his work as an emotional intelligence coach, leading to a dialogue about success and community. Stefan concludes by encouraging self-reflection and challenging the status quo, inspiring listeners to pursue meaningful lives.
