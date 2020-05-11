Matthew chapter 2



1After Yeshua was born in Beit-Lechem in the land of Y’hudah during the time when Herod was king, Magi from the east came to Yerushalayim 2and asked, “Where is the newborn King of the Jews? For we saw his star in the east and have come to worship him.”

3When King Herod heard of this he became very agitated, and so did everyone else in Yerushalayim. 4He called together all the head cohanim and Torah-teachers of the people and asked them, “Where will the Messiah be born?” 5“In Beit-Lechem of Y’hudah,” they replied, “because the prophet wrote,

6‘And you, Beit-Lechem in the land of Y’hudah,

are by no means the least among the rulers of Y’hudah;

for from you will come a Ruler

who will shepherd my people Isra’el.’”

7Herod summoned the Magi to meet with him privately and asked them exactly when the star had appeared. 8Then he sent them to Beit-Lechem with these instructions: “Search carefully for the child; and when you find him, let me know, so that I too may go and worship him.”

9After they had listened to the king, they went away; and the star which they had seen in the east went in front of them until it came and stopped over the place where the child was. 10When they saw the star, they were overjoyed. 11Upon entering the house, they saw the child with his mother Miryam; and they prostrated themselves and worshipped him. Then they opened their bags and presented him gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh. 12But they had been warned in a dream not to return to Herod, so they took another route back to their own country.

13After they had gone, an angel of Adonai appeared to Yosef in a dream and said, “Get up, take the child and his mother, and escape to Egypt, and stay there until I tell you to leave. For Herod is going to look for the child in order to kill him.” 14So he got up, took the child and his mother, and left during the night for Egypt, 15where he stayed until Herod died. This happened in order to fulfill what Adonai had said through the prophet,

“Out of Egypt I called my son.”

16Meanwhile, when Herod realized that the Magi had tricked him, he was furious and gave orders to kill all the boys in and around Beit-Lechem who were two years old or less, calculating from the time the Magi had told him. 17In this way were fulfilled the words spoken through the prophet Yirmeyahu,

18“A voice was heard in Ramah,

sobbing and lamenting loudly.

It was Rachel sobbing for her children

and refusing to be comforted,

because they are no longer alive.”

19After Herod’s death, an angel of Adonai appeared in a dream to Yosef in Egypt 20and said, “Get up, take the child and his mother, and go to Eretz-Yisra’el, for those who wanted to kill the child are dead.” 21So he got up, took the child and his mother, and went back to Eretz-Yisra’el. 22However, when he heard that Archelaus had succeeded his father Herod as king of Y’hudah, he was afraid to go there. Warned in a dream, he withdrew to the Galil 23and settled in a town called Natzeret, so that what had been spoken by the prophets might be fulfilled, that he will be called a Natzrati.