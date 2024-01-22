CTP "Listener Feedback" Jan. 2024

Welcome to this Special ChristiTutionalist (TM) Politics podcast/show drop of "Listener Feedback" for Jan. 2024. I appreciate all who listen/watch the show (as I know you have so many podcast show options) and those who take the time to provide Feedback/comments/remarks about any of the episodes but this one I felt important to share as it needed an on-air clarification/response to the S1E21 "God and Guns + Sports" show he reached out about.

