PRETTY HAD THE SAME CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHTS AS I.C.E. IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN

For the small minds that think this is me standing up for Pretty OR that this is about migrants at this point, rheyre retarded. Yeah, i said it, theyre fukn stupid

They have no moral fortitude and ZERO intellectual honesty. Why wouldnt you stand up for an unarmed man being smoked at point blank in the mid of the street?

I dont support Pretty. Didnt know him. Its irrelevent. This is about MY .... and everyone elses Constitutional rights, and the attempt to subvert, deny or insinuate, normalize-WHATEVER ..we dont have em or that you can be killed for it.

As an American who has a brain, i reject that.. TOTALLY. Id reject that FOR ANYONE. If theyre wrong, take em to court. We dont hold court in the streets in America.





