AFU DESTROY RESIDENTIAL AREAS OF SEVERODONETSK - Leaving Scorched Earth for the People - 070122

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AFU DESTROY RESIDENTIAL AREAS OF SEVERODONETSK⚡️
We returned to Severodonetsk and found new destruction of residential quarters as a result of the shelling of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. They are clearly working purposefully on the civilian sector, on civilians. There are no military facilities, headquarters, warehouses and the like in these parts of the city. The shelling is coming from Lisichansk.