Steve Bannon Blasts “Gutless” January 6 Committee Members After Jury Returns Guilty Verdict in Contempt TrialA DC jury on Friday reached a verdict in Steven Bannon’s criminal contempt case after a four-day trial.

After deliberating for three hours, the jury found Steven Bannon guilty on two counts of contempt of Congress.

“I only have one disappointment and that is the gutless members of that show trial committee, the J6 Committee didn’t have the guts to come down here and testify in open court,” Bannon said.

Bannon’s lawyer said he will file an appeal.

A DC grand jury indicted former Trump Chief Strategist Steve Bannon last November for refusing to comply with a subpoena from the House January 6 Committee.

Bannon refused to provide documents to the January 6 Committee because President Trump asserted executive privilege.

“Based on long-standing U.S. Department of Justice authority, you should not appear for deposition or provide documents,” Bannon said.

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https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/07/steve-bannon-blasts-gutless-january-6-committee-members-jury-returns-guilty-verdict-contempt-trial-video/

