BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Steve Bannon Blasts “Gutless” January 6 Committee Members After Jury Returns Guilty Verdict
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2287 followers
Follow
2
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
222 views • July 22, 2022

Steve Bannon Blasts “Gutless” January 6 Committee Members After Jury Returns Guilty Verdict in Contempt TrialA DC jury on Friday reached a verdict in Steven Bannon’s criminal contempt case after a four-day trial.

After deliberating for three hours, the jury found Steven Bannon guilty on two counts of contempt of Congress.

“I only have one disappointment and that is the gutless members of that show trial committee, the J6 Committee didn’t have the guts to come down here and testify in open court,” Bannon said.

Bannon’s lawyer said he will file an appeal.

A DC grand jury indicted former Trump Chief Strategist Steve Bannon last November for refusing to comply with a subpoena from the House January 6 Committee.

Bannon refused to provide documents to the January 6 Committee because President Trump asserted executive privilege.

“Based on long-standing U.S. Department of Justice authority, you should not appear for deposition or provide documents,” Bannon said.

Source article

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/07/steve-bannon-blasts-gutless-january-6-committee-members-jury-returns-guilty-verdict-contempt-trial-video/

Keywords
steve bannonattorneyguilty verdict
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Green groups cried foul over Endangered Species Act reforms but ignored their own turbine body count

Green groups cried foul over Endangered Species Act reforms but ignored their own turbine body count

Cassie B.
Houthi Strikes on Saudi Refinery Threaten Remaining Red Sea Energy Lifeline

Houthi Strikes on Saudi Refinery Threaten Remaining Red Sea Energy Lifeline

Belle Carter
Federal Appeals Court Rules IRS-ICE Data Sharing Policy Unlawful

Federal Appeals Court Rules IRS-ICE Data Sharing Policy Unlawful

Douglas Harrington
Trump posts map showing Canada, Greenland as part of U.S.

Trump posts map showing Canada, Greenland as part of U.S.

Douglas Harrington
European efforts to &#8220;bury&#8221; Trump&#8217;s Ukraine peace proposal reveal deep transatlantic rift, Lavrov says

European efforts to “bury” Trump’s Ukraine peace proposal reveal deep transatlantic rift, Lavrov says

Willow Tohi
Big Tech Backlash Emerges as Rare Bipartisan Common Ground

Big Tech Backlash Emerges as Rare Bipartisan Common Ground

Edison Reed
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy