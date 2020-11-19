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State Covid Mandates Intensify, Govt Cyber Warfare Against Citizens, Covid Tests Tagging You, and More: 11.19.2020
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566 views • November 19, 2020
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Terral Blackstar Videos: https://www.youtube.com/c/TerralBlackStar/videos
---
Pennsylvania Governor Mandates Mask-Wearing in Your Own Home
Submitted by Karen
BY MATT MARGOLIS NOV 18, 2020 1:18 PM ET
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2020/11/18/pennsylvania-governor-mandates-mask-wearing-in-your-own-home-n1156454
--
Links Used in Special Report Video (11.19.2020):
Ancient fragment of Pacific Ocean found 400 miles below China hints at deepest subduction event ever
https://strangesounds.org/2020/11/ancient-fragment-of-pacific-ocean-found-400-miles-below-china-hints-at-deepest-subduction-event-ever.html
--
Coastal Permafrost More Susceptible to Climate Change Than Previously Thought
https://www.jsg.utexas.edu/news/2020/10/coastal-permafrost-more-susceptible-to-climate-change-than-previously-thought/
--
Governments Launch Cyber Warfare Against Citizenry To Overcome Vaccine Hesitancy
https://www.technocracy.news/governments-launch-cyber-warfare-against-citizenry-to-overcome-vaccine-hesitancy/
--
Former FEMA operative Celeste Solum talks with David Icke: 'The Covid tests are magnetically tagging you and the vaccine is designed for mass depopulation and the synthetic transformation of the human body'
https://79days.news/watch?id=5fb6649993b2894247f3c9b4
--
Scientists find that the coronavirus has another doorway to infect human cells
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-11-18-coronavirus-another-doorway-to-infect-human-cells.html
--
Independent media blindly pushes Moderna coronavirus vaccine propaganda, refuses to fact check bogus safety and efficacy claims
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-11-18-independent-media-pushes-moderna-covid19-vaccine-propaganda.html
--
Germany Passes Law they Can Now Do Anything in the name of COVID
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/germany-passes-law-they-can-now-do-anything-in-the-name-of-covid/
--
Denmark Also Passes Emergency COVID Law Coordinated with Germany – They Are Now Moving Rapidly Globally
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/denmark-also-passes-emergency-covid-law-coordinated-with-germany-they-are-now-moving-rapidly-globally/
--
Japan records high of daily virus cases, amid worrying spike
https://apnews.com/article/business-travel-pandemics-tokyo-coronavirus-pandemic-665868aa06a3684db4309d4c22e0fad2
--
African continent hits 2 million confirmed coronavirus cases
https://apnews.com/article/pandemics-africa-health-coronavirus-pandemic-kenya-2aa6091466b9eb670c5ce51778cb05b5
--
WHO warns of deadly second wave of virus across Middle East
https://apnews.com/article/pandemics-dubai-united-arab-emirates-health-middle-east-718a67a305010c5ba1a03feccd8ddb5d
----
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
-----------
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
----------
Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Info: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
-------------
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
---------------------
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--------------------
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
----------------------
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
-------------------------
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
---------------------------
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Get additional information at [email protected]
Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
---
Terral Blackstar Videos: https://www.youtube.com/c/TerralBlackStar/videos
---
Pennsylvania Governor Mandates Mask-Wearing in Your Own Home
Submitted by Karen
BY MATT MARGOLIS NOV 18, 2020 1:18 PM ET
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2020/11/18/pennsylvania-governor-mandates-mask-wearing-in-your-own-home-n1156454
--
Links Used in Special Report Video (11.19.2020):
Ancient fragment of Pacific Ocean found 400 miles below China hints at deepest subduction event ever
https://strangesounds.org/2020/11/ancient-fragment-of-pacific-ocean-found-400-miles-below-china-hints-at-deepest-subduction-event-ever.html
--
Coastal Permafrost More Susceptible to Climate Change Than Previously Thought
https://www.jsg.utexas.edu/news/2020/10/coastal-permafrost-more-susceptible-to-climate-change-than-previously-thought/
--
Governments Launch Cyber Warfare Against Citizenry To Overcome Vaccine Hesitancy
https://www.technocracy.news/governments-launch-cyber-warfare-against-citizenry-to-overcome-vaccine-hesitancy/
--
Former FEMA operative Celeste Solum talks with David Icke: 'The Covid tests are magnetically tagging you and the vaccine is designed for mass depopulation and the synthetic transformation of the human body'
https://79days.news/watch?id=5fb6649993b2894247f3c9b4
--
Scientists find that the coronavirus has another doorway to infect human cells
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-11-18-coronavirus-another-doorway-to-infect-human-cells.html
--
Independent media blindly pushes Moderna coronavirus vaccine propaganda, refuses to fact check bogus safety and efficacy claims
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-11-18-independent-media-pushes-moderna-covid19-vaccine-propaganda.html
--
Germany Passes Law they Can Now Do Anything in the name of COVID
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/germany-passes-law-they-can-now-do-anything-in-the-name-of-covid/
--
Denmark Also Passes Emergency COVID Law Coordinated with Germany – They Are Now Moving Rapidly Globally
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/denmark-also-passes-emergency-covid-law-coordinated-with-germany-they-are-now-moving-rapidly-globally/
--
Japan records high of daily virus cases, amid worrying spike
https://apnews.com/article/business-travel-pandemics-tokyo-coronavirus-pandemic-665868aa06a3684db4309d4c22e0fad2
--
African continent hits 2 million confirmed coronavirus cases
https://apnews.com/article/pandemics-africa-health-coronavirus-pandemic-kenya-2aa6091466b9eb670c5ce51778cb05b5
--
WHO warns of deadly second wave of virus across Middle East
https://apnews.com/article/pandemics-dubai-united-arab-emirates-health-middle-east-718a67a305010c5ba1a03feccd8ddb5d
----
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
-----------
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
----------
Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Info: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
-------------
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
---------------------
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--------------------
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
----------------------
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
-------------------------
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
---------------------------
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Get additional information at [email protected]
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