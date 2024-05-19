Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
US Sports Volleyball Feat. 🇫🇷FRA vs. 🇧🇬BUL - Hig
channel image
US Sports Radio
36 Subscribers
27 views
Published Yesterday

Presented on US Sports by CoachTube.

Featured course:

Play Better Volleyball Setting featuring Coach Santiago Restrepo

https://bit.ly/4alAqwA

This comprehensive video features Coach Santiago Restrepo and the University of Oklahoma volleyball team. Coach Restrepo clearly details the five essential keys to becoming a good setter. He also shares a variety of drills to train hand placement, footwork patterns along the net and off the net, jump setting, back setting, one-hand setting, and much more. A must have resource for players and coaches at any level!


On today's show we have a solid Libero prospect out of the Potter's House School, and VNL tournament action. Learn and enjoy!


Video credits:

Hope Bouma- Class of 2025 (DS/Libero)

Hope Bouma

@hopebouma5489

https://www.youtube.com/@hopebouma5489


🇫🇷FRA vs. 🇧🇬BUL - Highlights | Week 1 | Women's VNL 2024

Volleyball World

@volleyballworld

https://apple.co/3fDg4bp


The Coolest Sports, Talk, Music, And Fun.

US Sports Radio

https://bit.ly/USSportsRadioToday

Keywords
volleyballvolleyball coachncaa volleyballvolleyball playerussportsnetworkussportsradiovolleyball world

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket