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NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 09-22
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30 views • September 22, 2021
As I celebrate my 69th birthday, I see the horrible things the left especially and the politicians have done to our great nation. Especially just over the last several decades. We are losing our freedoms and the democrats want that to happen. I don't.
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