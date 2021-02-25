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You Have Been Lied To About Covid-19 and mRNA Vaccines - If You're Not Aware Of The Actual Truth - You Really Need To Watch This Video
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988 views • February 25, 2021
Sometimes the message needs to be clear, uncomplicated and delivered with a pinch of humour.
Chris Chase is a clever, astute and well educated and informed young man, but his secret weapon is his delivery of facts in a style that will keep you chuckling and glued to your screen.
There's a lot of the Wil l Smiths about him, but more importantly his delivery is spot on from a scientific fact and philosophy point of view. If you didn't understand things before you will after listening to Chris Chase.
Chris Chase is a clever, astute and well educated and informed young man, but his secret weapon is his delivery of facts in a style that will keep you chuckling and glued to your screen.
There's a lot of the Wil l Smiths about him, but more importantly his delivery is spot on from a scientific fact and philosophy point of view. If you didn't understand things before you will after listening to Chris Chase.
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