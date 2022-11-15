🚨Arizona Border Update🚨



War against evil, destruction, and crimes against children still occurs in Pima County Arizona.



Property Owners are willing to host and guide Volunteers who are willing to come serve in this righteous War.



If you are new to VOP, catch up by joining:



https://t.me/darkskywatcher74



Paul is giving you years of Border Intelligence, including coordinates of documented smuggling routes, camps, and load up locations.



This video covers an Operation that we ran with Tucson Sector Border Patrol Agents.



We decimated the Cartel's supply line, stormed onto "Sanctuary Properties" operated by the City of Tucson and Pima County Governments, forced dozens upon dozens of criminals out into the open... All successful by coordinating with many in Border Patrol and even a few in Bureau of Land Management who had had enough.



All around the blue barrels, on and off the mountains, there were panties and bras hanging on trees...



RAPE TREES



Guess what disappeared after these Operations?



Those "trophy trees."



Lewis Arthur- Veterans On Patrol

Cocaine Alley 👇

https://drive.google.com/file/d/125GrQKX3thj-1cXDIE8eblM83zEwqy-t/view?usp=sharing



See More with Lewis



Walking For The Forgotten Ministry on Brighteon

@Borderwarsaz on Telegram

http://buymeacoffee.com/agent17Q

Buy me a coffee☕ to help keep me online and in your feed. I am working towards a laptop 💻 or 🖥 computer to help me work more efficiently. I do everything by 📱 phone and most of the time without wifi.

Like 👍 Subscibe 📰 Share🗣

I can also be found on

Telegram/Truth Social/Instagram /Patreon/Tiktok

Be Sure To Check Out The Great Products In The Brighteon Shops.











