Chasing a British FV-103 Spartan: tried to conduct a rotation but was quickly caught at the end

Chasing the "Spartan"

Operators of the 6th division worked on two targets in Konstantinovka. First, they destroyed an abandoned American M-113 - several precise hits, and that's it.

The second episode is more vivid. A British FV-103 Spartan tried to conduct a rotation but was quickly caught by our reconnaissance. The Ukrainian mechanized driver maneuvered, but the FPV drone caught up and covered the APC along with the landing force.

Minus two units of NATO equipment for today.

@DKulko

Adding:

Two Majors #Report for the morning of February 26, 2026

▪️ During the night, the Russian Armed Forces carried out strikes with UAVs and missile weapons, including air-based ones, against Kiev (at the Kyiv-750 substation), Kharkov, Zaporozhye, Poltava (a gas infrastructure object). In the morning, our air force carried out new missile launches, and new explosions were heard in Zaporozhye.

▪️ During the night, 17 Ukrainian UAVs were shot down over our regions. However, the total number may be higher: the shot down targets over new regions are not included in the count, and specialized channels report that due to the peculiarities of the count, not all objects hit in the sky manage to be promptly included in the public statistics.

▪️ The Bryansk region was again terrorized by tactical drones of the AFU yesterday. In Istopki of the Klimovsky district, four civilians were injured. In the village of Vitemlya of the Pogarsky district, a 14-year-old teenager was injured. In Churovichi, a FAP building was destroyed, and in the village of Kurkovichi of the Starodubsky district, a FAP building was destroyed.

▪️ From the Sumy direction, the GRU "North" reports that our assault groups have advanced in the Sumy district on six sections, in Krasnopolsky on one and in Glukhovsky on two. At the same time, the total advance is indicated by a distance of up to 400 meters: the enemy has to fight for every piece of land, although on this direction the Russian Armed Forces use many types of heavy weapons.

▪️ In the Kursk region in the village of Markovo of the Glushkovsky district, an enemy FPV drone hit a private house yesterday, one civilian was killed and one was injured.

▪️In the Belgorod region, near the village of Stepnoe in the Krasnoarmeysky district, a drone of the AFU attacked a car, and the victim later died in the hospital. In the village of Gruzskoe, two soldiers of the "Orlan" unit were injured while performing their duties - the men, together with other units, shoot down many drones every day.Yesterday, the governor noted that since the beginning of the year, 35 civilians have been killed and 239 civilians have been injured.

▪️On the Kharkov direction, our forces are increasing the intensity of air strikes and "Geranium" attacks, writes the GRU "North". On the ground, the battle near Volchansk continues, and success is reported in Grafovka. It is reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine soldiers from the settlement retreated on the ice of the Northern Donets River.

▪️From Kupyansk, no data on changes in the situation were received during the day. In the Kupiansk-Uzlovoe area, our separate small infantry groups are operating with the task of consolidating on the outskirts, and there is still a lot of combat work to be done on the approaches.

▪️On the Konstantinovsk direction an FAB-3000 struck a dam (https://t.me/two_majors/69868) between Konstantinovka and Druzhkovka in the Osikovo area, which led to flooding of the area and the blocking of one of the logistical routes of the AFU to Konstantinovka, the enemy admits.

▪️In the southeast of the Zaporozhye region, the GRU "East" continues assault operations in the areas of the settlements of Rizdvyanka, Vozdvizhenka, Verkhnyaya Tersa, Gorkoe and Komsomolskoe (Gulyaypole). Taking advantage of unfavorable weather conditions, the enemy's assault groups made unsuccessful attempts to attack. The enemy's equipment was destroyed on the routes of advance, and the dismounted live forces - after preventing the breakthrough of the equipment, BTRs, 6 BBMs, 2 MT-LBs, 4 pickups of the AFU were destroyed.

▪️On the Zaporozhye front, battles are ongoing in the area of Stepnogorsk and Lukyanovsk, Magdalinovka and Zapasnoe, there are no significant changes.

▪️On the Kherson direction, battles continue in the island zone, drones fly around the clock and without stopping on both sides, the depth of penetration of the enemy's UAVs is up to 25 km.

The summary was compiled by:⚡️Two Majors (two_majors)