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How to Get Back to Basics in the Kitchen
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131 views • February 19, 2022
A 2 pound bag of dried pinto beans costs less then $3.00. That is a great way to feed a hungry family and save money. My family loves them. They are so easy. You can also use your slow cooker. Once you let them set for an hour pour them in your slow cooker on high.
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