UK Government malfeasants are changing the way they count the dead, in order to hide the dead.



They don't want you to question or discuss it.



When we are forbidden from asking 'certain' questions...

We absolutely do not live in a democracy,

We live under

Tyrannical Kakistocracy.



The only solution to

Tyrannical Kakistocracy

Is to

Resist

Defy

and

Never Comply.



For his recent interview,

Tucker Carslon was forbidden from asking Putin a 'certain' question.

Putin answers that question without being asked.

But don't believe a word he says,

because Kirby and

Von der Liar said so!

