UK Government malfeasants are changing the way they count the dead, in order to hide the dead.
Published Yesterday

UK Government malfeasants are changing the way they count the dead, in order to hide the dead.

They don't want you to question or discuss it.

When we are forbidden from asking 'certain' questions...
We absolutely do not live in a democracy,
We live under
Tyrannical Kakistocracy.

The only solution to
Tyrannical Kakistocracy
Is to
Resist
Defy
and
Never Comply.

For his recent interview,
Tucker Carslon was forbidden from asking Putin a 'certain' question.
Putin answers that question without being asked.
But don't believe a word he says,
because Kirby and
Von der Liar said so!
