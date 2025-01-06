We have all the diagnostic strategies!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )
Rapamycin, the mammalian target of rapamycin is the entire pathway. The entire pathway of rapamycin, a soil antibiotic, it's a true antibiotic, and we made all of them at the National Cancer Institute, from the day I started, June 10, 1980, to the day I left, May 11, 2001, we brought all of that technology to Genyous Omnitüra, to EpigenX Pharmaceuticals here in Santa Barbara, California, and in fact, have all the diagnostic strategies, own the patents which were stolen from us by the AI, as David Martin showed US. It's not drugs, it's prescription drugs. Insuline-like growth factor is not insulin, and we're all dying of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease because the FDA is criminal.
Judy Mikovits, PhD - 12/04/2024
The RSB Show: COVID Truth Confirmed, Judy Mikovits & Babry Oren, FoliumPX, Bovaer Approval, Dr. Lisa Palmer, Quantum Nutrition Testing: https://rumble.com/v5vyfh8-covid-truth-confirmed.html?e9s=src_v1_upp
Omnitüra Therapeutics: https://omnituratherapeutics.com
Get your daily nutritional foundation starting with Cardio Miracle: drjudy.cardiomiraclehealth.com
Folium PX: https://tinyurl.com/FoliumPXDrJudyStore