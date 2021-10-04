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GLADYS BEREJIKLIAN EXPOSED
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83 views • October 04, 2021
Clive Palmer makes the claim that Gladys Berejiklian is being given money by Pfizer and AstraZeneca to push an agenda.
Hmmmmm
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Hmmmmm
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