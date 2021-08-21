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Tyranny in Australia - It Must Come To a Halt
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20 views • August 21, 2021
Stew Peters shows some Overload footage that you will not see on Main Stream Media and talks with 45 yr Royal Australian Air Force Veteran, Alan Hennessy. He's astonished as with many other Australians how easily the Australian masses usually very laid back and smart about such things have succumbed to the peer pressure and the incessant badgering by the Main Stream Media to comply and take the experimental jab. Shows the stunning vision of the 24,000 children push for getting jabbed, and the tyrannical government officlals.
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