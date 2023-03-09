Cecilia Pantoja, La Incomparable - Éxitos - HF full album

FULL ALBUM. "Cecilia La Incomparable - Éxitos" 0:00 Se Ha Puesto El Sol, 2:31 Uno de Tantos, 4:53 Quiero Vivir, 6:26 No Pasa Mas, 9:14 Dilo Calladito, 11:47 Tango de Las Rosas, 14:52 Pure de Papas, 16:58 Así Pasa En El Amor, 19:40 Amor. Mon Amour. My Love, 21:55 Último Baile, 24:28 Baño de Mar A Medianoche, 27:33 Es la Nostalgia, 30:31 Un Día de Sol, 32:20 La Media Luna, 4:51 Último baile (Reprise sad)From Chile.
With love from Mexico.
