The answer to starlight and the young Earth by Dr. Charles Jackson

Because the Bible says, sometimes that God is stretching out the universe, and because God created the majority of the mass of the universe on day four when he created the stars, a temporal singularity would’ve been created. The singularity would disperse as the universal was slowly stretched out by God starting on day four. As the mass is stretched out, the effect of gravity is diluted, and time slowly starts to flow. While a day has not even passed on the Earth, millions of years will have been able to pass in the universe because the flow of time is occurring at a different (faster) rate in the far reaches of the cosmos. With earth at the center or close to the center of the universe, time moves, slowest here on the planet.



