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Abortions are forgivable
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11 views • February 26, 2021
My Facebook group page https://www.facebook.com/groups/14384
My Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/MinisterRuby
This world is not for us it Is against us. The doctors of today have been driven by greed to the point they care not for lives of others. But YHWH God is a very forgiving God and h loves us more than human ever could. If you will ask him to forgive you he will and never remind you again unlike people. So, if you would like prayer today contact me in my Facebook page. 😊
Ruby
My Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/MinisterRuby
This world is not for us it Is against us. The doctors of today have been driven by greed to the point they care not for lives of others. But YHWH God is a very forgiving God and h loves us more than human ever could. If you will ask him to forgive you he will and never remind you again unlike people. So, if you would like prayer today contact me in my Facebook page. 😊
Ruby
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