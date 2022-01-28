A Secondary Close Contact of the CCP Virus in China Describes How She Was Left Stranded

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01/21/2022 A secondary close contact of the CCP Virsu in China was asked to return home for 7 days quarantine after her health code turned red. She couldn’t take any transportation so she called the police, hospital and mayor hotline for help. but none could offer her anything. The sub-district office asked her to figure it out by herself. So she was totally left stranded.