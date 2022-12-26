Auto - combustão de vacinados - Vacinados ativados pelo 5G (Michael Jaco)

AS VACINAS DE COVID-19 SÃO A MARCA DA BESTA.
Microchips líquidos dentro das vacinas de covid-19 (Dr. David Nixon): https://www.brighteon.com/4e58c7bc-798f-4178-ba96-ab20e0802354
Nano robotica nas vacinas de covid-19 (Dr. David Nixon): https://www.brighteon.com/c8e94b2a-b6a3-49bb-bbe9-ff7c37d3d016
Outros canais ❤ JESUS é Santo:
❤ JESUS é Santo - Canal do BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PL8LJRKnbplc/
❤ JESUS é Santo - Canal do Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/jesusesanto/videos?page=1
❤ JESUS é Santo - Canal do Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-2230474
❤ JESUS é Santo - Canal da Russia: https://rutube.ru/channel/27496198/videos
❤ JESUS é Santo - Canal do Flote: https://flote.app/user/Rosaine
E disse-me mais: Está cumprido. Eu sou o Alfa e o Ômega, o princípio e o fim. A quem quer que tiver sede, de graça lhe darei da fonte da água da vida. Apocalipse 21: 6
Site oficial: https://www.jesusesanto.com
