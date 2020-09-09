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Wall to Wall: Top WH Economist Joe LaVorgna Discusses Latest Jobs Report
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2 views • September 09, 2020
The latest jobs report shows the strength of the U.S. economy under President Trump, as the numbers show an historic rebound amid the pandemic. On Wall to Wall, Greta spoke with Chief Economist of the National Economic Council, Joe LaVorgna, about what this means heading into the 2020 elections.
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