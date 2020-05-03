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Three Factors That Will Lead To Great Suffering!
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67 views • May 03, 2020
"Three Factors That Will Lead To Great Suffering" explores conspiracy theories fast becoming reality in the rise of self love, internet addiction and China's bid for world domination. Are you addicted to the Internet? Have you questioned whether we are at a point of no return due to the lack of accountability of the most powerful countries and corporations in the world? This is a video for people who can see how Bible prophecy is unfolding before our very eyes and who are willing to take a stand.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
1.Daniel Suarez and Michael McDowell fight during Monster Energy Cup qualifying _ NASCAR on FOX by FOX Sports
YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
2.Conor McGregor - The Philosophy of a Joker by MGL Studios
YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
3.THANK YOU, CRISTIANO RONALDO by Real Madrid
YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
4.The Bullying Experiment by GiftsToGive
[CC BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...)]
5.The Horn of Africa by anno112658
YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
6._Babylon USA_ - Full Movie 2017 by Steven Anderson
YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
7.Deal With the Devil_ How the Global Elite Re-colonized China by corbettreport
YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
8.Xi Jinping is officially most powerful Chinese leader since Mao by RT America
9.Great Wall China Army Culture by Falun Dafa India
YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
10. Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
1.Daniel Suarez and Michael McDowell fight during Monster Energy Cup qualifying _ NASCAR on FOX by FOX Sports
YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
2.Conor McGregor - The Philosophy of a Joker by MGL Studios
YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
3.THANK YOU, CRISTIANO RONALDO by Real Madrid
YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
4.The Bullying Experiment by GiftsToGive
[CC BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...)]
5.The Horn of Africa by anno112658
YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
6._Babylon USA_ - Full Movie 2017 by Steven Anderson
YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
7.Deal With the Devil_ How the Global Elite Re-colonized China by corbettreport
YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
8.Xi Jinping is officially most powerful Chinese leader since Mao by RT America
9.Great Wall China Army Culture by Falun Dafa India
YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
10. Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
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