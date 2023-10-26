An Anti-War Protester Challenged Hillary Clinton And Called Out US Hypocrisy On Palestine

MIRRORED fromTRT World
25 Oct 2023
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h7nL79cQJgU&list=WL&index=9&ab_channel=TRTWorld
An anti-war protester challenged Hillary Clinton while she was on stage and called out US hypocrisy on Palestine at an event in New York on October 24.
