An Anti-War Protester Challenged Hillary Clinton And Called Out US Hypocrisy On Palestine
Published Thursday

MIRRORED fromTRT World

25 Oct 2023

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h7nL79cQJgU&list=WL&index=9&ab_channel=TRTWorld 

An anti-war protester challenged Hillary Clinton while she was on stage and called out US hypocrisy on Palestine at an event in New York on October 24.


Keywords
hillary clintonpalestineus hypocrisyanti war protester

