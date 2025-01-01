Listen to RFK Jr 👂🔊🎧🙏🏽

Robert F. Kennedy Jr: A researcher named Dan Olmsted "was very curious about unvaccinated populations, and the Amish are one of those populations."





"So he went and he did a study of the Amish... Following the national trends, there should have been about 2,000 autism cases. And they were able to find three."





"And all of them were children who had been adopted by the Amish after receiving their vaccines. Of the Amish in general, they could not find any."





