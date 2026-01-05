BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
01-04-2026 TEACH THEM To Be ”Set Apart” Part 78 The Challenge Part 7 Rebellion 001A
mylivingbranch
mylivingbranch
4 views • 2 days ago

TEACH THEM To Be ”Set Apart” Part 78 The Challenge Part 7 Rebellion 001

Psalms 78:6 That it might be known to a generation to come, To children who would be born, To rise up and relate them to their children, 7 And place their trust in Elohim, And not forget the works of Ěl, But watch over His commands, 8 And not be like their fathers, A stubborn and rebellious generation, A generation which did not prepare its heart, Whose spirit was not steadfast to Ěl.


Living Branch Hebrew Church

https://www.lbh.church

https://www.linktr.ee/livingbranch

Shabbat Livestream - Living Branch Hebrew Church

7pm EST Every Sunday


www.rumble.com/mylivingbranch/live

https://www.youtube.com/live

https://www.twitch.tv/hebrewchurch


https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mylivingbranch


Visit our website - https://www.lbh.church

Witnessing Website - www.yahuah.army

Donations - https://www.lbh.church


Bookmarkers - https://yahuah.army/bookmarkers


Join the family - https://www.livingbranch.app


Roadblocks Music Playlist - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHZgDhEo_VzmE3eECDllDaEibU9ZUjjwb

Righteous Strong Playlist - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHZgDhEo_Vzk5kaFu4dcYqgMesWOYTSeI

Feast Day Music Playlist - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHZgDhEo_VzkewpevTUcHWEXZOAJ2XZyH

Righteous Mediation Playlist - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHZgDhEo_VzkV3efgApIFkUJFNvd4VX8g

Scripture To Song - https://www.youtube.com/@scripturetosong4yah

Keywords
yahuahgiantsrebellionyahusharuach hakodeshnephillimrebellliving branch hebrew churchset apart ruachheavenly rebellionearthly rebellion
