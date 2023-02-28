Quick 2 MIN IMPORTANT UPDATE -Sign language Interpreted: US Sending Troops to Taiwan; Global Alliances Form Over US and Ukraine (Crosstalk, Joshus Philips)

Thank you for enjoying sign language interpreted content by [email protected]

donations needed very much thru pay pal please thank you

Thank you Joshua for bringing us news in a clear way with a breath of calm no matter the info. You and this gift is sorely needed now in these times and you are appreciated!

source:

https://www.theepochtimes.com/us-sending-troops-to-taiwan-global-alliances-form-over-us-and-ukraine_5087297.html