Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Quick 2 MIN IMPORTANT UPDATE -Sign language Interpreted: US Sending Troops to Taiwan; Global Alliances Form Over US and Ukraine (Crosstalk, Joshus Philips)
76 views
channel image
BeadHappyDBA
Published 17 hours ago |
Shop nowDonate

Thank you for enjoying sign language interpreted content by [email protected]

donations needed very much thru pay pal please thank you

Thank you Joshua for bringing us news in a clear way with a breath of calm no matter the info. You and this gift is sorely needed now in these times and you are appreciated!

source:

https://www.theepochtimes.com/us-sending-troops-to-taiwan-global-alliances-form-over-us-and-ukraine_5087297.html

Keywords
uswarukraineccptaiwanepoch timesglobal allianceus sends troopsjoshua phillips

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket